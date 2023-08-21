Watch: Dulquer Salmaan imitates Mohanlal at 'King of Kotha' promotions

Next 'Me Too' wave? 8 lawsuits filed against top Hollywood actors, music legends in 3 weeks
With the release of the much-anticipated King of Kotha around the corner, the global Malayalam cinema community is buzzing with anticipation. The movie's exceptional promotional efforts and growing excitement have paved the way for a promising launch of this Dulquer Salmaan-starrer.
Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha takes viewers into the realm of period gangster cinema. The star-studded cast includes Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prasanna, and others.
The movie's promotional journey, spanning multiple states, reached Kochi on Sunday, with Dulquer at the helm. The event provided an extravagant spectacle for fans, amplifying the already soaring anticipation for the film.
Social media platforms are abuzz with videos capturing moments from the event, and one particular clip has captured significant attention.
In this video, Dulquer Salmaan playfully imitates the iconic Mohanlal, accompanied by a soundtrack. As he strides towards the audience, adopting Mohanlal's characteristic posture with a slight shoulder slouch, Dulquer electrifies the entire auditorium.
Amidst the audience's loud cheers witnessing the young star's tribute, Dulquer, with his trademark charm, humorously uttered into the mic, "Sorry Laletta, sorry sorry sorry."
Jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Zee Studios, the film boasts Nimish Ravi's cinematography and Shyam Sasidharan's editing. Musical talents Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman composed the film's songs. King of Kotha is set to hit the UAE theatres on August 24.
