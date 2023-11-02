Video: Daniel Radcliffe breaks down as he talks about 'cool big brother' who did Harry Potter stunts

AFP file photo

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 5:16 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 5:21 PM

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe, best known for playing Harry Potter, was seen in tears in the first trailer of the documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived.

The HBO Original reflects on the life of David Holmes, a young gymnast who played Radcliffe’s stunt double in Harry Potter films before an accident in January 2009 left him paralysed.

The HBO documentary is set to release on November 15. Its first trailer, which was dropped on Wednesday, shows candid behind-the-scenes footage from the Harry Potter films and Holmes' journey through and after the paralysis. It also features intimate interviews with people close to Holmes.

In the trailer, Radcliffe describes Holmes as a "really cool big brother" and recalls how they grew up together on the set. Radcliffe then gets teary-eyed speaking about the “unfair” accident.

Recalling his life before and after his spinal injury, the wheelchair-bound Holmes, says, “Before my accident, everything was about being cool, but now it's about being present. I have so much to love in my life.” He gratefully adds, “I was able to find light in the darkest of places."

On October 24, Holmes announced the documentary in a heartfelt post.

In the caption, he wrote, “Being a stuntman was my calling in life, and doubling Harry was the best job in the world. In January 2009, I had a stunt rehearsal accident that changed my life forever. This film tells the story of not just my achievements in front of the camera, but also the challenges I face every day, and my overall attitude to life after suffering a broken neck.”

The unfortunate accident happened when Holmes' harness failed while he was rehearsing a flying sequence on the sets of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1. The stuntman fell on the ground at the Leavesden film studios in England.

Holmes shot for seven films with the Harry Potter cast and formed a close bond. His paralysis was deeply upsetting for everyone. The documentary, produced by Radcliffe, aims to honour Holmes' life and how he has learned to live with the challenges, all the while helping others like him through charity initiatives.

