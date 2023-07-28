Watch: Colombian superstar Shakira’s encounter with a rat during Copa Vacia shoot

In the clip, the pop sensation is seen screaming her heart out as a rat crawls towards her head

Colombian singer Shakira has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shooting of her music video Copa Vacia on Instagram.

In the clip, the superstar is seen screaming her heart out as a rat crawls towards her head. Shakira, in a mermaid costume, is lying on a pile of trash.

The pop sensation shared the video on Wednesday. The note attached to it read: “Things that happen even to mermaids.”

Shakira’s Copa Vacia premiered on June 30 on YouTube and also features Colombian singer Manuel Turizo.

According to the New York Post, the song is about a mermaid who is removed from the ocean and put on display inside a tank.

The report added that Shakira, in an Instagram broadcast, talked about the shared several challenges she faced during the shoot. The singer said that her mermaid “sacrifices a lot for love, ending up in the trash amongst rats. Thankfully she finds herself in her natural habitat.”

The 46-year-old added that she had to be rescued using a crane after the set got flooded, reported Hola!

Shakira said that the fish tank she was placed in suddenly broke causing the entire set to flood. The singer added that she could not escape on her own due to the mermaid tail and the crew had to use a crane to pull her out.

“The fish tank broke, the set began to flood, and they had to take me out of there. I couldn’t go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn’t climb out,” she was quoted as saying.

Shakira added that Manuel Turizo had warned her that the tank could break but she thought “it was impossible, believing we had impeccable safety standards.”

“But, to my surprise, his prediction came true,” she concluded.

