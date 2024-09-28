Watch: Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi surprises fans with a rap performance ahead of IIFA Awards 2024

The band will perform at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 9, 11, 12, and 14th
At the star-studded IIFA 2024 press conference in Abu Dhabi, Bollywood's renowned singer Shilpa Rao set the stage ablaze with her soulful performance.
Rao, known for her powerful voice and stage presence, delighted the audience by singing two of her chart-topping hits, starting with the superhit Besharam Rang from Pathaan. As she delivered the electrifying number, the energy in the room soared, and the crowd couldn't help but sway to the rhythm.
The excitement only grew when Rao switched to another popular track, Chaleya, from Jawaan. But the moment that truly amped up the afternoon came when actor Siddhant Chaturvedi joined her, surprising everyone with an impromptu rap performance.
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan actor recently came out with his single Ittefaq, in collaboration with OAFF and Savera.
The combination of Rao's powerful singing and Chaturvedi's energetic rap performance left everyone eagerly anticipating the weekend’s main events at IIFA 2024.
Among the stars present at the event were Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Abhishek Banerjee.
The IIFA Awards are set to take place on September 28 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with IIFA Rocks taking place on September 29.
