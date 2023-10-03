Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter makes stunning debut at Paris Fashion Week

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 2:29 PM

During Paris Fashion Week on October 1, Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, made a captivating debut at the L'Oreal Paris fashion show. As the fresh face of the beauty brand, the entrepreneur commanded attention with her striking attire while gracing the runway against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Navya's fashion ensemble for the occasion was a dazzling off-the-shoulder red dress that elegantly showcased her neckline. The dress featured a ruffled overlay around the neck, full-length sleeves with matching ruffles, cinched cuffs, and a chic mini hemline.

Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, and her grandmother, Jaya, graced the event with their presence to offer their enthusiastic support.

In one of her posts, Shweta affectionately dubbed her daughter as "Little miss L'Oreal," underlining Navya's significant role as a brand ambassador for the cosmetic company.

