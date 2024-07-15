Watch: Aishwarya Rai gets emotional as she meets mom-to-be Deepika Padukone

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 12:20 PM

At the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, an emotional moment unfolded when Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan encountered Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh.

The sight of Deepika, radiant and glowing with maternal joy, had Aishwarya tearing up with joy. A viral video shows how Aishwarya's eyes welled up with emotion, reflecting her genuine happiness and affection for Bollywood diva Deepika.

The two actresses, known for their grace and poise, shared a warm embrace. Their interaction became one of the highlights of the evening, adding a heartfelt touch to the otherwise glamorous event.

