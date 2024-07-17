Warner Bros. 'Bad Fairies' gets a release date

NMIXX made their debut in early 2022 and have since released two extended play records, three single albums
Warner Bros has locked the release date of its animated musical Bad Fairies.
On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres on July 23, 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The movie from director Megan Nicole Dong, known for creating and directing the Netflix animated musical series Centaurworld, is currently in production in London.
Warner Bros. also announced that Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss -- who co-created the Tony-winning musical Six and the new musical Why Am I So Single, premiering on London's West End next month -- will write the songs for Bad Fairies. Grammy-nominated musician Isabella Summers (Florence and the Machine) has come on board to compose the score and produce the songs.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Fairies is touted as a "subversive musical comedy set in present-day London and focusing on a rule-breaking group of fairies.” Dong directs the feature from a script by Deborah Frances-White, host of podcast The Guilty Feminist. DNEG Animation serves as digital partners for Bad Fairies."
"Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation are excited to welcome this extraordinary dream team of musical talents, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Isabella Summers into our Bad Fairies family," said Warner Bros. Pictures Animation president Bill Damaschke and Locksmith Animation CCO Mary Coleman said in a joint statement.
"Together they will bring vibrant and unforgettable dimension to the story, and we cannot wait to share it with audiences around the world in 2027."
Details regarding the voice cast have not been disclosed yet.
ALSO READ:
NMIXX made their debut in early 2022 and have since released two extended play records, three single albums
Filmmaker announces addition on Instagram
Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere are also a part of the project
Directed by Ellen Kuras, the movie shows a powerful depiction of war journalism
The cast is all grown up
She joins a prestigious roster of past Pioneer of the Year honourees, including industry luminaries like Tom Cruise, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michael D Eisner
The all-new 7th generation BMW 7-Series comes with electric power train options and an 8K 31.3-inch TV in the rear
In an interview with Khaleej Times, the Barzakh actor spoke at length about his journey through Pakistani films and television ahead of his OTT debut on Zee 5 Global