Visit Abu Dhabi like Chris Hemsworth: From roller coaster rides to dune bashing, here are 10 things to do in the city

If you’ve been wanting to vacation like a celeb, check this out: Thor himself has been singing praises about Abu Dhabi.

Well, Chris Hemsworth, who embodies Thor in the Marvel movies, has been anyway, and that’s good enough for us. Wondering what we are on about?

Hemsworth and his family (this includes his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their cute kiddos) teamed up with Experience Abu Dhabi to shoot a commercial that shows you just how much fun you could have in the emirate.

The one-minute-30-second clip that’s been posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the Department of Culture and Tourism, shows Hemsworth and Pataky shooting a particuarly action-packed sequence that leaves them (quite literally) hanging when they start talking about their ideal vacation.

As they think of their dream list of things to do (“going somewhere warm and adventurous”) , from enjoying a massage to going on a roller coaster ride and hanging out with their kids, we are shown images of them doing exactly that – in Abu Dhabi.

Want to follow in their footsteps? Here’s a look at what your vacation could look like:

Horse-riding in the desert

Places such the Baniyas Equestrian Center will help you gallop your way to freedom over dunes. The good news is, even if you aren’t familiar with riding, you’ll find something here that’ll suit your calibre.

Dune bashing

If you aren’t ready for a four-legged pal to help you through the desert, you can still enjoy some horse power when you go dune bashing in Abu Dhabi. The high rises and quick dips are calling your name.

Animal encounters

Kids are bound to love the offerings at the world's largest indoor marine life theme park, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where they can enjoy up to 100 brushes with cute critters and see presentations and check out interactive displays.

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

If you like roller coasters, you’ve got to get yourself a ticket to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world's fastest rollercoaster, the highest loop ride, the tallest space-frame structure ever built on the planet and more 40 record-breaking attractions.

Drive a supercar

Get ready to rev that engine and go all-out (for a fraction of what it’ll cost you to do this elsewhere). Petrol-heads, head over to Yas Marina Circuit for a ride of a lifetime in a F1 car. The wheels turning yet?

Rock climbing

Exercise your whole body when you pull yourself up a wall at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, where your challenge is to go up the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall. Not your thing but still crave an adrenalin rush? This spot is also home to the world’s biggest indoor flight chamber. Flight night anyone?

Spa time A holiday feels incomplete without some TLC, and you can take care of yourself by checking out one of the many spas in Abu Dhabi. A cultural treat There are many things you could do at Louvre Abu Dhabi besides admiring the art (which should definitely be on your agenda). From drawing and painting classes to kayaking your way around the waters of the museum, enjoy a day-ling trip to this shore. Eat the local fare Get ready to put on a bit of weight in this city – you won't want to stop trying things. And which there are international cuisines available around every corner, you may want to try a bite of the rich, flavourful food that defines Arabic cuisine, from hummus with pita bread to the succulent shawarmas. Falconry You can get ready up close to the falcons in this city – whether you just want to pet a feather or have one pose on your arm for an Insta-perfect shot, you'll find photo opportunities you won't want to miss.