Virendra Sehwag divorce rumours: Couple separated for months, reports say

After two decades of marriage, Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat, are reportedly separating.

The couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which sparked rumours of a possible divorce. Sehwag and Ahlawat have been married since 2004. They tied the knot in a ceremony at then Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley's residence in Delhi.

Indian media reports have quoted sources close to the family who have said that the couple has been living apart for several months now. They even added that divorce is possibly on the cards for the couple.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Recently, Sehwag's posts on Instagram have not featured his wife. Some posts he has made on the social media platform have, however, featured other members of his family.