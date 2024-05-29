VIP Classical Concert features Johanna Pichlmair, bringing excellence of classical music to Dubai

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 3:10 PM

On Sunday, June 9, Dubai Opera Studio will be the stage for a distinguished classical music concert featuring acclaimed Austrian violinist Johanna Pichlmair accompanied by German pianist Miao Huang. This event is part of the VIP Classical initiative organised by SAMIT Event Group, under the patronage of the Embassy of Austria in the United Arab Emirates.

Pichlmair, celebrated for her numerous awards including the 1st prize at the Ysaye International Music Competition in Liège and the 2nd prize at the Montreal International Violin Competition, has captivated audiences across Europe, Canada, and the United States. Her performances at notable festivals such as the Lucerne Festival and the Ludwigsburg Palace Festival, along with solo appearances with renowned orchestras, highlight her illustrious career. Since March 2020, she has been a member of the Berliner Philharmoniker's first violin section.

The concert will showcase a repertoire including works by Alexey Shor & Mikhail Pletnev, Arnold Schönberg, Claude Debussy, Franz Schubert, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart,

Event partners include Capital Club Dubai, Rixos Premium Dubai, and Music Instrurent. Ensure you don't miss this refined musical experience!