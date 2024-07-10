Violinist Johanna Pichlmair shines at Dubai Opera

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 3:51 PM

On June 9, the Dubai Opera Studio was illuminated by an unforgettable performance from the acclaimed violinist Johanna Pichlmair. This prestigious event, part of the VIP Classical Concerts series, was organised by SAMIT Event Group under the patronage of the Austrian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

As the show began, the audience was immersed in an evening of classical music brilliance. Johanna Pichlmair's exquisite technique and profound emotional expression captivated listeners from the first note to the last, showcasing her extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Every aspect of the evening was meticulously orchestrated by SAMIT Event Group. The concert attracted dignitaries from various Embassies in the UAE, VIP guests, and classical music aficionados, all of whom were deeply moved by Pichlmair's performance.

The event's success was bolstered by the support of key partners, including Capital Club Dubai, Rixos Premium Dubai, Music Instrument, and Yama Arabia.

This concert not only underscored the cultural collaboration between Austria and the UAE but also reinforced Dubai's reputation as a global hub for premier cultural events. The evening was a stunning celebration of classical music, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. Etienne Berchtold, the Ambassador of Austria to the UAE said, "Culture creates bridges and connects people with something that we want to achieve through events like today. SAMIT and Alexandra Miteran in particular are very distinguished partners for us and for many other European embassies as you are a guarantor of a high-value program. VIP Classical and SAMIT are well-established and well-known partners for the Austrian Embassy in the UAE and for many other European embassies. They are distinguished for their high standard of classical music. We are happy to support them every time. Austria, as you know, is a famous cultural nation known for its music, its classical composers, and its contemporary composers. It gives us great joy to have distinguished partners like SAMIT, who can bring Austrian and European music to a UAE audience, such as here at the Dubai Opera. Therefore, SAMIT is our partner of choice for classical music performances in the UAE."

Nicolas Niemtchinow, the Ambassador of France to the UAE also shared his thoughts on the show: "Thank you very much for giving me the occasion to express my full support for SAMIT because I think that music is universal. Music is connectivity between people, and we need that connectivity in our world. So I fully support what SAMIT is doing here to open broad access to classical music. Classical music, again, is universal, and we should broaden access to this music for everybody, including young people, because they should know the beauty of this music. So again, I commend SAMIT for doing that in Dubai."