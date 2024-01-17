Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz's 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' motion poster, release date out

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 4:55 PM

Actors Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz are all set to come up with a romantic drama film, Do Aur Do Pyaar.

On Wednesday, the official page of Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, shared a motion poster on Instagram. The post read, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, and consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar is releasing in cinemas on March 29, 2024!"

Do Aur Do Pyaar revolves around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships.

In the poster, Vidya can be seen giving a hug to Sendhil Ramamurthy. Actor Pratik Gandhi can also be seen giving a hug to Illeana D'Cruz.

Soon after the motion poster was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "This is super exciting."

Another commented, "Awaited @balanvidya."

A social media user wrote, "Sendhil in an Indian movie?? Wow!! Never seen him in Indian movies earlier."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Vidya shared a cryptic post to make her fans curious about her upcoming project by writing on Instagram, "Do aur do milenge. Pyaar ke raaz khulenge!Tomorrow at 11 am, wait for it!"

The film stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut.

Applause Entertainment presents Do Aur Do Pyaar, a production of Ellipsis Entertainment. The movie will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

