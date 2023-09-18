Vicky Kaushal reveals wife Katrina Kaif plays 'fashion police' in their relationship

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 3:58 PM

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif happen to be amongst the most adored couples in Bollywood, often serving as a source of 'relationship goals', through their public appearances and relationship posts. Both actors possess unique fashion sensibilities and consistently match their styles at high-profile events. Nevertheless, in a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, Vicky revealed that in their relationship, Katrina takes on the role of the "fashion police," especially when it pertains to his choice of clothing.

She frequently questions his fashion choices with inquiries like, "What are you wearing? Why have you chosen this outfit?" In contrast, Vicky describes himself as a minimalist when it comes to his wardrobe, adhering to a limited selection of four shirts, four T-shirts, and four pairs of jeans. He firmly makes it a point that these are the only clothing items he intends to wear. As a result, Katrina has given up her attempts to influence his fashion decisions.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a magical wedding ceremony held in Rajasthan in 2021, following years of maintaining their relationship in private. During a prior interview with Grazia, Vicky characterised his wedding as the "happiest three days" of his life. “My wedding, the happiest three days of my life," he added.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal's most recent appearance was in the blockbuster movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He will soon be seen in The Great Indian Family alongside Manushi Chillar, which is slated for a theatrical release on September 22. Additionally, he has the film Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects encompass Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, as well as her reprised role as Zoya in Tiger 3, where she shares the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

