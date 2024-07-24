Vicky Kaushal gets nostalgic as 'Masaan' clocks 9 years

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:24 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:25 PM

Actor Vicky Kaushal took a trip down memory lane as his debut movie Masaan marked its ninth anniversary on July 24.

Sharing a poignant moment from the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial, Vicky expressed his gratitude on Instagram.

The actor posted a snapshot of himself from the movie and captioned it, "9 years. Thank you @neeraj.ghaywan."

Vicky Kaushal made his debut with Masaan, a film that continues to resonate deeply with audiences even after almost a decade.

Fans of the URI actor flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis, celebrating the milestone.

Masaan premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2015, where it received standing ovations and clinched two esteemed awards.