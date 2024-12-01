Vicky Kaushal flaunts retro moustache

Fans go wild for Kaushal's new look
Actor Vicky Kaushal is making fans go gaga with his retro moustache. On Friday night, he was spotted at an awards event in Mumbai.
Decked up in a double-breasted black suit, Kaushal looked suave. The highlight of his look was his sharp moustache.
After attending the event, Kaushal took to Instagram and shared pictures flaunting his new look.
In no time, netizens flooded the comment section with praise.
Rapper Badshah commented, "Paaji playlist share karo yaar."
"Stunner," a netizen commented.
On the work front, Kaushal will be seen in magnum opus, Mahavatar. In the film, he will play the warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama.
The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.
The announcement of Mahavatar comes on the heels of Kaushal's success in films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and his upcoming project Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj.
The first look for Mahavatar was released on November 13.
In his post, Kaushal wrote, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"
