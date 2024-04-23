Vicky Kaushal: 'Family gatherings spark film talks annoying mom'

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:13 PM

As son of renowned stunt director Sham Kaushal, actor Vicky Kaushal had grown up amidst cinema talks in the family.

With actor Katrina Kaif as his wife and brother Sunny Kaushal also in the industry, their household buzzes with film discussions. Yet, Vicky’s mother, Veena Kaushal, gets exasperated by these chats, according to a report in The Indian Express. In a clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show, Vicky shared their futile attempts to dodge movie talks at dinner.

He said, “We have a lot of filmy discussions in our house and the person who gets most irritated from these discussions is my mother. We all don’t have a structured routine like a 9 to 5 job where we all meet regularly. We all are mostly scattered all the times, somebody is on set and somebody is shooting. So, when we all do come together rarely, my mom is like please don’t discuss films now, let’s talk about something else."

Despite their efforts, conversations inevitably steer back to movies, with even his mom adopting filmy lingo. Recalling childhood antics, Vicky revealed that as kids they were not used to speaking in Punjabi and his dad encouraged Punjabi squabbles, fostering their bond. He would say, ‘Punjabi mein lad lo maza bhi aaega (Fight in Punjabi altleast you will enjoy). He still does that.'"

