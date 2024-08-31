Veteran star Mohanlal denies link to power group in Malayalam film industry

Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
After harrowing accounts of sexual abuse and harassment in the Malayalam film industry, veteran actor and former chief of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists Mohanlal broke his silence on the subject.
According to local media, the actor appreciated the state government's decision to release the Justice Hema Committee report. He also emphasised that he is unaware of any 'power groups' and is not a part of any of them.
After the report was released, Mohanlal and other AMMA leaders resigned, accepting accepting moral responsibility for the association’s failure to address the issue.
The Justice Hema Committee, formed in 2019 after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep, exposes the pervasive sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, with numerous women reporting unwanted advances, intimidation, and threats on film sets.
The committee also found that women are denied basic human rights such as access to toilets and changing rooms, even on sets. Women often have to find secluded spots to change or use the bathroom during outdoor shoots, with no access to water or basic facilities.
ALSO READ:
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Move comes following actress Minu Muneer's complaint
Wants to be firm but kind on the show
The 30-year-old hasn't commented yet about his fall from grace
Actor says real-life Springsteen is 'really supportive of the project'
The awards show will take place on January 5
She was in her 40s when she starred in the film
The much awaited film showcase is scheduled to return to Yas Island this September