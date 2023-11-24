Veteran filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli passes away

From yoga and gym sessions, there are several events taking place in light of Dubai Fitness Challenge
Renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, passed away on Friday at the age of 93.
He was known for his films like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag and Pati Patni aur Tawaif.
He passed away this morning due to a heart attack.
Apparently, Raj Kumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.
According to reports, Raj Kumar Kohli's funeral will take place today evening.
Talking about Armaan Kohli, he starred in several Bollywood films like Dushman Zamana, Anam, Qahar and the multi-starrer film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani among others.
He was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Armaan also appeared in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7.
ALSO READ:
From yoga and gym sessions, there are several events taking place in light of Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai-based wildlife photographer and HIPA winner shares how the native hoopoe became his photographic muse and how it won him international acclaim
The Harlem-born musician, who remains free on bond, has pleaded not guilty in the case
The streamer will release two episodes of the series every Wednesday starting December 20
The newest member to join the cast of the hit series, American-Armenian entrepreneur and home-maker Taleen Marie talks about the highs and lows of reality TV, what to expect from the new season and why accurate representation matters
He shares the award, won for his Netflix special 'Vir Das: Landing', with the UK show Derry Girls
The Colombian singer faced six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014
The latest offering of the COD franchise released earlier this month and has created a buzz in the gaming industry worldwide