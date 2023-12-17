Veteran Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez passes away at 77

Ronaldo Valdez and his son, Janno. Photo: Instagram

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 6:42 PM

Veteran Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez passed away on Sunday, according to local media.

The actor, known for '2 Good 2 Be True', 'May Minamahal', and 'The Mistress', died at age 77. According to media reports, the cause of death is still unknown.

Valdez is survived by his children, actors Janno and Melissa Gibbs.

