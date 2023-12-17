UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Veteran Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez passes away at 77

He is survived by his children, actors Janno and Melissa Gibbs

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Ronaldo Valdez and his son, Janno. Photo: Instagram
Ronaldo Valdez and his son, Janno. Photo: Instagram

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 6:42 PM

Veteran Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez passed away on Sunday, according to local media.

The actor, known for '2 Good 2 Be True', 'May Minamahal', and 'The Mistress', died at age 77. According to media reports, the cause of death is still unknown.

Valdez is survived by his children, actors Janno and Melissa Gibbs.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Entertainment