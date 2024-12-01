Veteran actress Silvia Pinal passes away

Mexican actress Silvia Pinal (Photo by AFP)

Mexican actress Silvia Pinal has passed away. She was 93.

Mexico's culture secretary, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, as well as the Asociacion Nacional de Interpretes announced Pinal's passing on social media, said The Hollywood Reporter.

During a prolific acting and producing career that spanned seven decades, Pinal gained international fame for toplining three 1960s classics written and directed by Luis Bunuel: the Palme d'Or co-winner Viridiana (1961), The Exterminating Angel (1962) and Simon of the Desert (1965).

Pinal got her start in the theatre in the late 1940s working with Cuban-born director Rafael Banquells, who would become the first of her four husbands. She tasted success in the cinematic world for the first time in 1950 when, at 18, she landed back-to-back leading roles opposite two of Mexico's biggest film stars, first with German Valdes (aka Tin-Tan) in the comedy The King of the Neighbourhood and with Mario Moreno (aka Cantinflas) in The Doorman.

She also worked alongside famed actor-singer Pedro Infante in Un Rincon Cerca del Cielo (1952).