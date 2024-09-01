Venice Film Festival: Nicole Kidman's 'Babygirl' gets standing ovation

Nicole Kidman (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 12:05 PM

After almost two decades, Hollywood star Nicole Kidman returned to the Venice Film Festival.

Her film Babygirl premiered at the festival, where it garnered a seven-minute-plus standing ovation from the Sala Grande audience, Deadline reported.

Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde, as well as filmmaker Halina Reijn.

Babygirl centres on Kidman, who played a high-powered CEO who puts her family and work on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern. The A24 company will next take the film to The Toronto International Film Festival before releasing the film in the US on Christmas Day.

Kidman told the Venice press corps that making the movie with Reijn had been a "freeing" experience.