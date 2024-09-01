Venice Film Festival: From Cate Blanchett to Jenna Ortega, here's a look at the stars on the red carpet

The film festival is on until September 7 at the Lido di Venezia

The 81st edition of the world's oldest film festival, the Venice Film Festival, has been awash with stars this year. Celebrities spotted on the red carpet include Cate Blanchett and Jenna Ortega.

This year's festival is taking place at the Lido di Venezia and runs until September 7. Here's a snapshot of the looks that have charmed on the red carpet so far: