Varun Dhawan introduces ‘Baby Dhawan’ to the world

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter on Monday.
Dhawan announced the news of his first child on Instagram on Tuesday morning along with a video.
The clip featured an illustration of the couple’s dog, Joey, who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'.
In the caption, Dhawan wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, “Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby (sic)."
Soon the couple were inundated with congratulations from fans and well-wishers.
"The best news (red heart emojis) Congratulations to you both," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.
"Congratulations...wohoo," actor Priyanka Chopra wrote.
"Congratss," actor Parineeti Chopra wrote.
The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February on Instagram.
"We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Baby John.He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
