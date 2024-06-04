E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Varun Dhawan introduces ‘Baby Dhawan’ to the world

She is his first child with wife Natasha Dalal

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:28 PM

Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:29 PM

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter on Monday.

Dhawan announced the news of his first child on Instagram on Tuesday morning along with a video.


The clip featured an illustration of the couple’s dog, Joey, who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'.

In the caption, Dhawan wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, “Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby (sic)."


Soon the couple were inundated with congratulations from fans and well-wishers.

"The best news (red heart emojis) Congratulations to you both," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.

"Congratulations...wohoo," actor Priyanka Chopra wrote.

"Congratss," actor Parineeti Chopra wrote.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February on Instagram.

"We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Baby John.He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment