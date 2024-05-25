US rapper Nicki Minaj held by police at Amsterdam airport

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 10:48 PM

American rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Saturday on allegation of possession of soft drugs.

Minaj, 41, was detained hours before she was due to perform a concert in Manchester, England.

The singer posted a video on social media platform X in which she seemed to be told by a Schiphol employee that police wanted to "search all her luggage".

Dutch military police confirmed a 41-year-old American woman had been held for possession of soft drugs on Saturday, adding it was prohibited to take such substances out of the Netherlands.