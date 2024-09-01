US rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Michelin-starred dining experience will officially open its doors on August 30 in Downtown Dubai
Rapper Fatman Scoop has died.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scoop, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, died after collapsing onstage this weekend. He was 53.
The mishap happened on Friday while he was performing at Town Center Park in Hamden, Connecticut. His family announced his death on Saturday morning, but gave no cause.
In their statement, the family referred to Freeman as "a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life" who, of being a "world-class performer" was also "a father, brother, uncle and a friend."
"He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage," they continued. "Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten."
Freeman is survived by his son, daughter and brother.
