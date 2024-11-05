US elections 2024: Lady Gaga among A-listers rallying for Kamala Harris

US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga( Photo by AFP)

A star-studded line-up took to the stage at a major campaign rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, providing a final push for voter turnout in key battleground states on the Election Day eve.

Among the performers were Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, and a host of other music and entertainment icons, each adding their voice to the Democratic campaign's effort to mobilise voters, said The Hollywood Reporter.

The rally, which spanned multiple cities including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, and Milwaukee, was designed to energise swing state voters, especially in Pennsylvania, where polls show a close race between Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump.

Lady Gaga headlined the rally in Philadelphia on Monday night, delivering stirring performances of God Bless America and Edge of Glory to a packed crowd.

Before her performance of the patriotic ballad, the pop star spoke passionately to the audience, urging women to make their voices heard at the polls.

"For more than half of this country's life, women didn't have a voice," Gaga told the crowd, adding "Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions -- but tomorrow, women will be a part of making this decision."

Gaga then reflected on the strength of women who had influenced her life.

"Today I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am," she said, adding, "I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all, for all Americans. Now is your turn, the country is depending on you"

The concert series was not just a musical showcase; it was also a powerful reminder of the stakes of the election.

Oprah Winfrey, who appeared at the rally following Gaga's performance, spoke about the crucial role Pennsylvania voters would play in determining the outcome of the election.

"If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again," Winfrey said, adding, "And let me be very clear if you do not make sure that the people in your life can get to the polls, that is a mistake. Deciding not to decide, which is most definitely a vote to let other people control your future."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey then introduced Will.i.am, who performed his new song YES SHE CAN, celebrating Harris' groundbreaking candidacy.

As the night wore on, the rally in Philadelphia transitioned into a final, heartfelt address from Harris herself, who emphasised the power of Pennsylvania voters.