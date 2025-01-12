'Uri: The Surgical Strike' changed my life: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in Uri: The Surgical Strike, which hit theatres six years ago.

In an Instagram post, Vicky expressed his gratitude to the audience for showering him with love for his performance in the film that "changed his life."

"Six years to the movie that changed my life! Forever grateful for all the love. How's the Josh?," he captioned the post.

Uri was directed by Aditya Dhar. It was based on true events of the Indian Army's surgical strikes conducted in September 2016 against the terror launch pads in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. It also starred Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina among others.

Vicky played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the movie.