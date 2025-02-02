Udit Narayan faces backlash for behaving indecently with female fans; video goes viral

Photo: AFP file

Veteran Bollywood singer Udit Narayan has come under fire recently after videos of him went viral of kissing female fans during a show.

The video showed the 69-year-old singer's fans approaching him for selfies near the stage in an unidentified location as he performed Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

The playback singer was seen bending down to take photos with them after which he turned to kiss them on their cheek.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In one interaction with a fan, Udit was seen asking his bodyguard to let a fan come closer for a selfie. After capturing the photo, the fan turned around to kiss the singer on cheek. He then kissed her on the mouth.

As per local media reports, the fan is 21 years old.

The singer faced severe backlash online, with many fans disappointed with his behaviour.

Speaking to a local media outlet, Narayan said the incident was just him showing 'love' for his fans. "[Fans are crazy. We aren't like that. We are decent.] Some people encourage this and show their love through this. There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands. [This is fans' craze. We shouldn't pay so much attention to this.]."