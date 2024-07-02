UAE’s Superchef 2024 is a success

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:33 PM

Culinary showdown UAE’s Superchef 2024, hosted by Xpatzhub at Firki, Royal Ascot Hotel, on June 22, was a resounding success. Chefs from around the world participated in the event, collaborating with hotels and restaurants. Xpatzhub also championed women chefs who are homemakers with remarkable culinary skills.

Yaseer Arafath, Head Chef at Slices Catering!, took first prize. The first runner-up was Vidya Jayanth from The Uprising UAE, and second runner-up was Hamisa Soonam, Chef at Movenpick Hotels & Resorts.

Anul Mundra, the founder of Xpatzhub, said he was deeply honoured to have been able to conduct this event and was grateful to all who contributed to its grand success.