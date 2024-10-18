UAE: One Direction songs top charts on Spotify, Apple Music after Liam Payne's death

File Photo

'There's nothing to be afraid of, even when the night changes.' Fans of boy band One Direction have been grieving the untimely demise of band member Liam Payne by listening to their music, and deriving comfort from their lyrics, global charts have proven.

The singer passed away after he reportedly fell off a hotel balcony on Wednesday. Since the news of his passing, 'Directioners' have taken to social media platforms to drop supportive comments on posts of other members of the band and post heartfelt videos online.

In the UAE, fans have been left 'heartbroken' on hearing the news of the star's passing. Many fans in the UAE have been reminiscing being at the One Direction concert which took place at The Sevens Stadium in 2015.

Back on charts

Aside from just thinking about the concert and it's experience, 'Directioners' have been listening to the band's music - making it top charts in the UAE, and globally.

These songs, with the latest album releasing in 2015, have been back on charts after nearly a decade since their release.

In the UAE, 'Night Changes' and 'Story of My Life' have jumped to number 7 and 21 on Spotify's Daily Top 50 chart. Apple Music listeners have also streamed the band's music, bringing two songs to the Daily Top 100 list in the country. 'Night Changes' holds the 25th spot on the list, while 'Story of My Life' has the 29th.

Globally, four One Direction songs have made it to the Spotify top 50 today, October 18. 'Night Changes' is at number six, 'Story of My Life' is holding the 11th spot. On the same chart, 'What Makes You Beautiful' is at 29 and 'Perfect' stands at number 33.