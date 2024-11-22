UAE: Last chance to get Coldplay tickets today; Dh77 passes now on sale

Photo: AFP File

Coldplay fans in the UAE who failed to secure tickets for the four-day concert have one last chance to see the Grammy Award-winning band live in Abu Dhabi, as a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets' are available from 12pm local time on Friday, November 22.

These special tickets are available for each show for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 and will cost the local currency equivalent of €20 per ticket. In the UAE, these tickets will then be priced at Dh76.92.

These tickets must be bought in pairs and there’s a strict limit of two tickets per person. Since these tickets are limited, residents are urged to register on Coldplay’s website for an alert when they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It should be noted that these special tickets are randomly allocated in the venue. If you get the tickets, you can be placed at the back row or the floor. However, if you're lucky, you could be at the best seat of the venue.

The band will enthral fans in the capital on the following dates:

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Saturday, January 11

Sunday, January 12

Tuesday, January 14

All four shows will take place at the 44,600-capacity Zayed Sports City Stadium, as part of the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025.