UAE: Festive things to do with the family in 2024

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… and as we close in on Christmas (aka family and friends’ time), it’s time to make some merry plans. Whether you want to catch a show that’ll make you hum along or get a present from a secret Santa when you head out, we’ve been on the look out for jolly things.

Here’s a quick look at our fun round-up.

Secret Santa

There’s just something about a surprise gift that we didn’t see coming that tugs at the corners of our mouth, making us break out in grins. Feel the same way? Eat up at Yoko Sizzlers this month and if you’ve got a bill that’s over Dh300, you're automatically entered into Yoko’s Secret Santa programme. Which means, Santa will be deciding how to reward you; you could get a discount on your bill, free dessert, or even a complimentary meal. The only thing you’ve got to take note of is, you can’t use third-party apps if you are waiting for this gift.

From Dh300. December, Al Nahda, Barsha and Karama.

Want a homemade present?

Enrol your young ones (aged five to 14) into one of the workshops at Flayva, at Al Ghurair Centre, between December 16 and 25, and you’ll find them creating some gorgeous things such as wooden ornaments and cozy winter wool beanies. They’ll also learn how to make wreath bracelets. The best part? If you spend Dh100 at any of the vendors within Al Ghurair Mall, the workshop will be free.

Dh100 (minimum spend). December 16-25, 5pm-7pm (daily)

Meet the jolly old man

Kids hankering to see ol’ St. Nick? Check out Couqley JLT or Downtown Dubai on Christmas Day for a special appearance you aren’t going to want to miss. The award-winning French restaurant also has a special menu up for eating until December 31, where you’ll get a complimentary glass of grape, a Santa hat, and a Couqley Rooster pin. Want a picture to commemorate the occasion? There’s a themed photo booth to head into.

December 25. Couqley JLT from 12pm-2pm and Couqley Downtown from 3pm-5pm.

Feast with AI

There’s nothing quite like an immersive dining experience, and if you’d like to present yourself with the opportunity, have a read of Zenon Dubai, the city’s AI-powered dining theatre’s offerings. This spot blends Greek mythology with luxury to create a fun food experience. As for what you can expect on your plate, there are festive delicacies like pumpkin soup with truffle, madai white truffle usuzukuri, and whole roasted chicken with foie gras, white truffle ice cream and panettone with vanilla chantilly cream.

From Dh75, December 25, 6pm onwards. Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai.

Come on, let the dogs out!

Your little furballs are going to love this treat (and chance to socialise). Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club will turn host to Feastival, which has a Christmas market, bouncy castles for the kiddos, and a dedicated ball pit and cooling pools for your four-legged friends. They can run around freely in an off-leash area, supervised by the Dogwalk team and expert trainer Jasmin Maier. Don’t miss the Fun Dog Show, where pawrents can watch the pooches compete in six categories, including Best Costume (yes, dressing up is encouraged). Evening will bring a Christmas tree lighting event, complete with carol singers and a live band. Can you sing fa la-la-la-la?

From Dh20 (standard admission); free (under 13). December 14, noon-10pm. Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

Walk into a snow globe

Or at least that’s what The Green Planet is going for with its Winter Wonderland experience.