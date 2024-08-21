UAE: Diljit Dosanjh reveals details for upcoming concert; promises fans an 'unforgettable' night

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 8:34 PM

The Punjabi singer and Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh is all set to light up Abu Dhabi with his highly anticipated 'Dil-Luminati Tour'. This concert, taking place at the renowned Etihad Park, marks a significant milestone as it will be his first performance in the UAE.

Fans are eager to witness his dynamic stage presence and captivating tunes that seamlessly blend traditional Punjabi beats with modern flair.

In a recent Instagram post, Dosanjh expressed his excitement, promising to create unforgettable memories with his fans during this special night.

"UAE 🇦🇪 We bringing The Dil-LuminatiTour to Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, for the very first time, and I couldn’t be more excited. Let’s create something unforgettable together—We ready to give you a night you won’t forget! Register now on Platinumlist to get early access," he shared.