Coke Studio Live to headline Dubai Shopping Festival's 30th anniversary celebration

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary in grand style, and the 321 Festival, a three-day event from December 6-8 at Coca-Cola Arena, will kickstart the festivities with a dazzling lineup of international talent.

The highlight of Day 3, on December 8, is Coke Studio Live, bringing a powerful blend of South Asian music and culture to Dubai audiences. Headlined by acclaimed producer Xulfi, Coke Studio Live will feature top artists including Hasan Raheem, Kaavish, Kaifi Khalil, Abdul Hannan, Umair Butt, and Gharwi Group, with more exciting acts to be announced.

Alongside 321 Festival’s main events, City Walk joins the celebration for the first time with free outdoor entertainment, dining offers, and family-friendly activities, creating a weekend that combines both indoor and outdoor fun.

Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir are among other high-profile performers at the festival, ensuring that DSF's opening weekend is unforgettable. Tickets are already on sale, and anticipation is high for this must-see series of concerts. As Dubai's most iconic festival begins, the 30th edition of DSF promises a unique season of vibrant music, culture, and experiences across the city, making it a memorable start to the holiday season.