UAE: Apple iPhone 16 official prices revealed in the country

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:27 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:33 PM

Apple Glowtime 2024 event at Cupertino Park, California, showcased a range of new products, including the highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup. The event also introduced updates to Apple’s other major product lines, including the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro 2.

Here's everything that happened at Apple's 'Glowtime' event.

Let's look at the iPhone 16 lineup, its key features and official prices in the UAE:

iPhone 16 Lineup

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, featuring the new A18 chip for enhanced performance and efficiency. The iPhone 16 starts at Dh3,399, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at Dh3,799 for its base model. Both models come with a new camera control button and the innovative Action button for quick access to various functions.

The iPhone 16 integrates Apple Intelligence, a groundbreaking AI system that will be available in beta as a free software update next month. This AI enhances the camera experience with Visual Intelligence, allowing users to take macro and spatial photos or videos effortlessly. The iPhone 16 features a 48MP main camera with a 26mm focal length and a new 48MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus. It supports 4K60 video in Dolby Vision and includes advanced video features like reduced wind noise.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were also announced, featuring larger displays of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro boasts the thinnest bezels ever seen on an Apple product and introduces a new colour option, Desert Titanium, which replaces the blue colour. Powered by the A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro offers enhanced performance and efficiency.