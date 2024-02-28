UAE Alumni: 'The country is extremely safe,' says former resident

Published: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 6:35 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Feb 2024, 6:40 PM

Moving to a new country with the family can be nerve-racking. There is a sense of excitement sure, but there’s also trepidation. Will you like the new place? Will each member of the family get adjusted to the new environment? And what happens if one does not?

Fortunately, for former UAE resident Ansar Floris, there was plenty to do in the UAE and for the family to enjoy when they relocated to the country.

The 54-year-old South African says he was in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain between 2002 and 2011 and again between 2015 and 2019.

He says he has fond memories of the places he lived in and those he explored as an expat. “[I] travelled to all seven emirates, enjoyed Dubai the most with its fast- paced development, massive malls such as Dubai Mall, Burj Al Arab and beaches and family- oriented water parks,” he says.

The UAE’s commitment to being a family-friendly nation is evident in the sheer number of attractions that are geared towards multiple age groups. There are record-breaking attractions such as the Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world), lunches and brunches and activities with specially curated activities for the very young.

He adds: “I loved Al Ain, which is geared for families. It’s very laid back and relaxing. It’s got world-class medical facilities and family parks.”

The medical facilities were in the spotlight a few years ago, during COVID-19 times, when the country organised and dove into action to vaccinate the residents and citizens against the virus.

Some of his best memories, he recalls, are having a picnic at night, sipping karak tea and gahwa (Arabic coffee). “Other highlights are relaxing with friends and family ,barbeques and so on,” he says.

For others who are thinking of coming to the UAE, he says: “The UAE is extremely safe; abide by the law and you will be fine.” (In fact, both Dubai and Abu Dhabi are routinely on lists of safest places in the world.)

He adds that one should be aware of the temperature fluctuations the UAE sees over the course of a year. “Expect it to be super-hot with a high level of humidity especially during the summer months,. During Winter, it can be very cold so pack a jacket. Some months have mild, pleasant temperatures. If you are coming with a family, there is some great entertainment for the whole family.”

It can be jangling to the nerves, moving to a new place – unless it’s the UAE where warm welcomes for the whole family are the norm.

ALSO READ: