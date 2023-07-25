Try these fun-filled activities in the UAE

Kids club, dining offers and more, here are some of the best things to try out this week

Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM

Kids day out

Rixos Bab Al Bahr on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is the perfect family destination for unforgettable adventures. With the renowned Rixy Kids Club, the resort offers exciting activities and amenities exclusively for children aged 4-17. From a dedicated kids' pool with water slides to interactive cooking classes and mesmerizing kids' shows, there's something for every young guest. For more information or bookings, visit rixos.com.

Learn Kung Fu

Kids can learn Kung Fu at the Kung Fu Academy in MOTIONGATE™ Dubai! Join the Dragon Warrior in a hilarious and action-packed 20-minute training session. Kids of all ages can unleash their inner warrior while mastering discipline, focus, and teamwork. Sessions run daily from Wednesday to Sunday, and admission is included with the MOTIONGATE™ Dubai ticket. For more info, visit motiongatedubai.com or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).

Celebrate International Chicken Wing Day

Enjoy 5 free wings on all orders above Dh40 on Saturday, 29 July at Wingstop as part of the International Chicken Wing Day celebrations. Dine-in, take away, or get delivery through the Wingstop UAE App and website. Don't miss this limited-time offer at all Wingstop branches in the UAE. Gather your friends and family for a flavour-packed feast!

Try a value meal box

Experience luxurious dining at the office or home with Indian Gourmet Cloud Kitchen - Art of Dum's Value Meal Boxes. Enjoy ancient Dum Pukht Style Cooking with various combo options, including Biryani and Kebabs, all for Dh45 to Dh55. Each combo comes with delightful sides like Gulab Jamun, Raita, and Mint Chutney. Available from 11.30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, on major delivery platforms or through direct orders. Indulge in the intense flavours and convenience of these delectable meal boxes in Dubai.