Toronto Film Festival 2025: 'The Life of Chuck' wins top prize

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:03 PM

The Life of Chuck — the latest adaptation of horror master Stephen King's work, starring Tom Hiddleston — won the coveted top prize Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Voted for by audiences, the People's Choice Award at North America's biggest film festival has become something of an early Oscars bellwether, predicting eventual Academy Award best picture winners such as Nomadland and Green Book.

The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan, is based on King's 2020 novella of the same name about an ordinary banker, Charles Krantz (Hiddleston). It tells the story of his life in reverse chronological order — against a rather apocalyptic backdrop.

Mark Hamill and Chiwetel Ejiofor co-star in the film, which had its world premiere in Toronto, but does not yet have a distributor — a situation that is likely to change after Sunday's win.

The first runner-up prize went to audacious musical Emilia Perez, about a transgender drug lord, and the second runner-up award went to Cannes Palme d'Or winner Anora, about the life of a New York dancer.

TIFF, which ran from September 5 until Sunday, is known for attracting both stars and a large crowd of cinephiles eager to catch movies before the general public.

Twin strikes last year by Hollywood actors and writers left Toronto's red carpets a bit lacking in star power, in accordance with union protocols, but this year's festival hosted a tonne of A-listers, from Jennifer Lopez to Angelina Jolie to Jude Law.