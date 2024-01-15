Top things to do in the UAE this week

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 5:59 PM

Pool day out

Embrace the sun-soaked elegance of Banyan Tree's Pool & Beach experience this January with a Mediterranean and southern France-inspired all-day dining menu. Available daily, indulge in casual poolside dining with mouthwatering sandwiches and creative salads, or unwind on the beach with refreshing drinks and tempting bites like fried calamari, Greek salads, and marinated olives. Enjoy the ultimate tranquil escape by diving into the Arabian Gulf, riding a Jet Ski, or chilling out in a private cabana with dining credit. Weekday day passes (Monday to Thursday) are priced at Dh250 with Dh125 F&B credit, while weekend day passes (Friday to Sunday) are Dh350 with Dh175 F&B credit. Private cabana prices start from Dh1800. For bookings, call 04 556 6666.

Indulge in some 'Wok'

Garage presents 'Wok-Fired Fusion by Steam Table,' an exciting culinary adventure combining traditional wok cooking techniques with the smoky goodness of BBQ. Available every Friday throughout January from 12:30 PM to 10:30 PM, the menu features tempting dishes like Signature Lobster in Black Pepper Sauce and Stir-Fried Beef Lao Gan Ma. The a la carte menu, starting from AED 39, also offers scintillating Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails, including Lemongrass Lychee Martini and Saigon Sling. Indulge in the unique ambience of Garage and quench your thirst with culturally inspired beverages. For bookings and more information, call +971 2 656 0000 or visit the website.

Limited-time menu

Bombay Borough in DIFC is celebrating its fourth anniversary with an exclusive menu available from January 19 to February 11. Priced from Dh70, the limited-time 4th Anniversary menu features seven curated dishes blending international ingredients, global techniques, and traditional cooking methods, presenting a journey through India's diverse regional cuisines. For reservations, contact 054 995 8296.

Themed culinary nights

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah introduces a series of 'Themed Nights' at its all-day dining venue, Mowsem. Taking place every night from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, these themed evenings promise a warm hospitality and a memorable culinary experience. Mowsem, led by Executive Chef Christian Pedersen, offers a diverse culinary odyssey throughout the week. Highlights include an Asian buffet on Mondays, an Arabic buffet on Wednesdays, an Italian and Mediterranean buffet on Fridays, and a sumptuous Seafood buffet on Saturdays—all priced at Dh225 per person. For a global culinary experience, an extensive international buffet is available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at Dh195 per person. Reservations can be made by contacting 04 230 0073.

A Journey Through Oceanic Realms

Catch at St. Regis presents "A Journey Through Oceanic Realms," a unique and exhilarating beverage experience inspired by the ocean's five layers. The venue offers a thrilling underwater adventure through its beverage menu, highlighting the mystery and beauty of each zone from the sunlight zone to the ocean's trenches. Available daily from 12pm to 12am, this extraordinary and immersive journey is offered through an a la Carte menu at Catch at St. Regis, Abu Dhabi.

'Coffee morning session'

Suncoast, the UAE's premier outdoor living solutions destination, is partnering with the popular podcast platform Mother Tongue for a coffee morning session on January 19 at Suncoast in Dubai Hills Mall. The event, themed "New Year, New Design Trends," will feature insights from Mother Tongue founders Maryanne Peacock and Sarah Kent, along with celebrity interior designer Nour Al Jabri. Attendees will learn about maintaining kid-friendly outdoor spaces, receive tips on elevating backyards and balconies, and enjoy aromatic coffee and breakfast bites. The free-to-attend event, taking place from 9am to 10am, offers a unique opportunity to network and gain valuable design insights. Limited spots are available, and attendees can register in advance on the Suncoast website. The event marks Nour Al Jabri's debut as the Suncoast Brand Ambassador.

Jazz Night

Soirée Dubai, located in ME Hotel, offers a chic and cosy ambiance reminiscent of Manhattan's iconic speakeasy bars. Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm, guests can enjoy soulful tunes from jazz singer Sean Lipsey. This stylish venue is the perfect destination for Dubai's socialites to mingle and unwind. The carefully curated menu features a selection of beverages and elevated dishes designed to bring out deep and extravagant flavours. Guests can explore unique pairings, such as a pinot noir with slow-cooked beef or a chamomile highball with cauliflower risotto, all while being entertained with live jazz. For reservations, contact 055 413 6648.