Top things to do in the UAE from November 15-17

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the best activities and offers around the UAE. Here's the list:

A little workout never hurt

Swissôtel Al Ghurair is supporting the Dubai Fitness Challenge with the "What’s your Watt" initiative, encouraging participants to work out on energy-generating SportsArt machines to promote sustainability. Open daily from 1-7pm until November 24, anyone 18 and above can pre-book a free 30-minute session to contribute to the hotel’s goal of generating 30,000 watts, enough to power a home for a day. Participants can win daily pool and gym passes, with top prizes at the end of the challenge including an annual gym membership, a suite staycation, and a couple’s massage.

Parisian breakfast, anyone?

RSVP, a French-inspired fine dining spot on Al Wasl Road in Dubai, has launched a new breakfast menu that brings the essence of Parisian mornings to the city. Known for its chic Parisian atmosphere since 2022, RSVP offers dishes like the Corbeille de Pain et Viennoiseries, Croque-Madame with truffle, classic Eggs Benedict, and French toast with vanilla sauce and berries. With an in-house bakery providing fresh pastries daily, the breakfast experience feels authentically French. Available every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 4pm, breakfast is priced at around Dh200 per person, with reservations recommended.

New bakery alert

Kneaded, a new neighbourhood bakery in Khawaneej, offers a cosy, community-focused atmosphere with artisanal baked goods and inventive twists on favourites. Part of HBR Group, the bakery combines traditional techniques with local flavours, featuring unique items like Pistachio Raspberry Cruffins, Tahini Croissants, and Date & Fennel loaves. Savoury options include Jalapeño Cheese Croissants and Tomato & Cheese Focaccia. With limited outdoor seating, it encourages a grab-and-go experience, ideal for enjoying seasonal weather. Located in Al Khawaneej, it’s open daily from 6am to 9pm, with delivery options coming soon.

Get cooking, kids!

Part of Children’s Day celebrations, wagamama UAE is offering a limited-edition DIY Katsu Kit, a fun “mommy and me” cooking activity. Priced at Dh110, the kit includes everything needed to make Katsu Curry at home—Japanese rice, vegetables, curry sauce, chicken, and matching aprons for adults and kids. With easy instructions, it allows families to enjoy a hands-on cooking experience and create lasting memories together. Kits can be picked up at any wagamama location across the UAE.

Did someone say family breakfast and brunch?

Al Habtoor Grand Resort's Sunkissed Beach Brunch at Al Manara Beach offers a family-friendly outdoor brunch experience every Saturday, combining breakfast from 9-11am with brunch from 12:30-4pm. Guests start with a buggy ride to the beach, enjoy complimentary pool access, and savour a lavish menu crafted by expert chefs. Kids can delight in activities like face painting and magic shows, while live music adds to the ambiance. Prices range from Dh300 to Dh450, with options for various beverages, and Dh125 for kids aged 6-12.

Skate and paint

DXBike on Meydan Street is hosting its first-ever Skate & Paint event every weekend until November 24, blending art, music, and extreme sports in partnership with XDubai. This family-friendly event features a paint wall, ramps for skateboarding, BMX, and rollerblading, DJ sets, face painting, and glow-in-the-dark painting from 6pm to 10pm. Key highlights include BMX stunts, Red Bull athlete performances on November 16 and 17 at 7pm and 9pm. Equipment rentals are available, making it an accessible and thrilling outing for all.

Sizzlers? Count us in

Yoko Sizzlers, a long-standing Dubai favourite with branches in Karama, Barsha, and Al Nahda, is celebrating the season with an Autumn Winter Festival menu featuring new sizzling dishes. Known for its variety of over 60 sizzlers, Yoko's seasonal offerings include bold flavours like the Yoko Special Chicken (Dh63), Crispy Chicken Sizzlers (Dh67), Chilly Paneer Sizzlers (Dh61), Veg Sizzlers with Pepper & Mushroom Sauce (Dh61), and the premium Steak Exotica (Dh80). This cosy, theatrical dining experience is available all day at Yoko locations, perfect for enjoying Dubai's cooler weather.

Got sneakers to clean?

This weekend, JD Sports at The Dubai Mall is offering complimentary sneaker cleaning services from Crep Protect, available all day from November 15th to 17. This is part of their recent grand opening celebration. Located on the second floor near Reel Cinemas, JD Sports provides a wide range of sportswear from top brands, including exclusive items.

Carnatic concert series

The UAE-based music and dance collective Swarasangama and the Irinjalakkuda Kathakali Club are hosting "Dakshina Isai 2024," a grand Carnatic concert series featuring renowned musicians Abhishek Raghuram (vocal), HN Bhaskar (violin), and Pathiri Satish Kumar (mridangam). Performances will take place on November 15 at Habitat School in Ajman and on November 17 at JSS Private School in Dubai, marking Swarasangama's initiative to promote Indian performing arts locally and internationally.