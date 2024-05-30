Top things to do in the UAE from May 31 to June 2

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 3:26 PM

Discover exciting activities for the weekend ahead. Whether you're craving culinary adventures, leisurely strolls, or just want to watch the Champions League finals, there's something for everyone.

Watch the UEFA Champions League Finals

Real Madrid World at Dubai Parks and Resorts will host a live screening of the Champions League Finals on June 1 featuring Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund. The event starts at 9pm with DJ Tala Samman performing, followed by pre-match content and the game at 11pm. Guests can enjoy food and beverages at Hala Madrid Restaurant and participate in a competition to win a Real Madrid jersey. A staycation package at Lapita Hotel is also available. Tickets can be booked at Dubai Parks and Resorts or Platinumlist, with updates on Real Madrid World’s website and social media.

Live music and brunch

Dubai's brunch scene is set for a soulful upgrade with Soul Brunch Live, launching June 1 at Papa Dubai, V Hotel Al Habtoor City. The event features internationally acclaimed Afrobeats band The Compozers and UK artist Rachel Foxx, combining live music with a delectable brunch menu. The Compozers, known for global performances and collaborations with stars like Davido and Asake, will headline the launch with their biggest hits and new tracks. Brunch runs from 4pm to 10pm with packages ranging from Dh295 to Dh650. For bookings, call 058 589 2771.

Film festival, workshops, and screenings

Paramount Hotel Dubai announces the grand finale of the "We Create Drama" Film Festival on Sunday, June 2. This event, in collaboration with Nikon Middle East and Africa, Grand Stores, Zhiyun, and Westford University, features workshops and public screenings of films by the top nine finalists. It promises a day of creativity and cinematic excellence. Held in the Screening Room at Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, the event runs from 1.30pm to 11pm. Attendance is free with registration. For details, call 04 246 6666.

Beach brunch party

BCH:CLB offers a vibrant beach brunch every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at its indoor restaurant, featuring Palm Jumeirah views, live performances, and a resident DJ. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean flavours and fresh seafood stations. Brunch packages start from Dh375. Kick off your weekend with an indulgent culinary experience and lively entertainment.

Hans Zimmer live concert

Hans Zimmer returns to Dubai for a live concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on May 31 and June 1. Experience the wonder of Zimmer's cinematic music with his 45-piece world-class band, which performs legendary film soundtracks from films such as The Lion King, Gladiator, and Dune. Don't miss this spectacular audiovisual voyage across Zimmer's enormous works! Get your tickets to this fantastic event in Dubai now. Tickets start at Dh399.

Visit a cool pop-up store

New Balance celebrated style and heritage by lighting up Vox Cinema at Mall of the Emirates with the first regional screening of the Grey Days 2024 film and launching an exclusive pop-up store featuring the Grey Days collection. Guests enjoyed a private screening of the film starring ambassadors like UK rapper Dave, NFL star Chase Young, and skateboarding legend Andrew Reynolds. The 16mm black and white film traces New Balance's journey from 1906 to its modern influence in style subcultures. The pop-up store, open until June 4, showcases exclusive grey versions of popular sneakers. The Grey Days collection is also available on NewBalance.co.ae.

Kids’ Dine and Play area

Mint restaurant and café in City Walk is celebrating its first anniversary with the debut of a Kids’ Dine and Play area. This new space features a pizza counter where kids can play with dough, mini tables for dining and activities, and a loft-style play area with games, books, and colouring activities. The menu includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner options tailored for kids, along with desserts and refreshing drinks. To celebrate, Mint offers 30 per cent off the menu and special activities on June 1-2, including face painting and pizza making. Mint is open daily; visit mintconcept.ae for more information.

Indulge in a weekend brunch

Ella's Eatery is extending its popular Friday evening brunch to Saturdays. Guests can enjoy a three-hour set menu featuring flavourful starters, main courses, and desserts, including Smoked Short Rib Sliders, Lax Linguine, and Basque Burnt Cheesecake, with vegan and vegetarian options available. The house beverages package costs Dh285, and the soft package is Dh165. The Weekend Brunch is available every Friday and Saturday from 6pm onwards. For more information, call 04 557 0984.