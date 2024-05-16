Top things to do in the UAE from May 17-19

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 12:58 PM Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 1:01 PM

Looking for delicious brunch spots, kid-friendly adventures, or artistic encounters? There's an option for all. Immerse yourself in a weekend bursting with memorable moments and uncover new spots to kick back and savour.

Unlimited Sushi at OAnjo

Visit OAnjo every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5pm until 10pm for an unlimited sushi feast. For just Dh125 per person, you can eat all the sushi you want. You can also add 3 drinks of your choice for Dh100 more. Savour sushi to music from a DJ on the beautiful rooftop patio. The atmosphere is energetic and fun. To book your table, call 04 377 2356.

Wellbeings

Wellbeings Holistic Healing is hosting an exclusive event at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown on Saturday, May 25 from 4pm to 7pm. Attendees can take part in chakra yoga and energy crystal candle making while enjoying afternoon tea. You can craft your own personalised Energy Crystal Healing Candle to find inner balance. Tickets are Dh250 - reserve your place now by contacting 058 590 2583 to book.

Clever Carton at Varak

On Sunday, May 19 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Varak bakery located in Business Bay is having a special parent-child event. Parents can bring their kids for an afternoon of fun creative activities such as painting tote bags, decorating frames, decorating cupcakes, and more. For Dh300 per parent and child pair, it's a great chance for quality bonding time and expressing creativity together. To secure your place, message @varaktheedibleluxury on Instagram. This is sure to be a memorable experience for parents and kids alike, so don't miss out!

Tokyo Twilight Brunch at JUYI restaurant

Enjoy Tokyo Twilight Brunch at JUYI Restaurant & Lounge each Sunday between 7pm and 11pm. Treat yourself to a wonderful, fixed menu with sushi, pizza, nigiri, salads, and other dishes. It comes with unlimited selected beverages for only Dh159 per person. Spend an elegant night savouring exceptional Japanese tastes in a refined atmosphere. For reservations, contact: 04 267 7888.

The Curated Playlist Ingy Mansour and Ghalia Gharbawi, the founders of The Curated Playlist, are launching The Summer Shop, their second pop-up endeavour following the successful Ramadan pop-up at Keturah Reserve. This platform opens prospects for retail companies of all sizes in the region, leveraging the founders' luxury retail experience to boost regional brands. The Summer Shop strives to improve member firms' accessibility and exposure through creative pop-up concepts. This event, taking place over two weekends in May from 17 to 19 at the Ritz Carlton Residences - Creekside by Keturah in Dubai, will feature outstanding regional and global brands in a lavish setting providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Le Gourmet Sunday Brunch

Attention all brunch lovers! Le Gourmet restaurant at Galeries Lafayette in Dubai Mall is launching a wonderful Sunday Brunch to help beat the summer heat. This foodie adventure features a huge buffet with live cooking stations serving pasta, Asian food, sushi, tacos, and more. Sip on homemade mocktails and enjoy live music as kids play in the Treasure Island area. Prices begin at Dh185 for grown-ups and Dh79 for little ones, with special bundles offered. Don't miss out on unforgettable Sundays at Galeries Lafayette Le Gourmet! You'll find it on level 2 of Dubai Mall.

ALSO READ: