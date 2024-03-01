Top things to do in the UAE from March 1-3

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 3:13 AM

Dubai International Boat Show

The highly anticipated 2024 edition of the Dubai International Boat Show is set to take place from February 28 to March 3 at the prestigious Dubai Harbour. The event promises an extravagant display of glamorous boats lining the pier, showcasing the latest in yacht technology and design. Attendees can expect to marvel at luxury super yachts and exquisite leisure crafts from all corners of the globe. Whether you're a prospective buyer, an exhibitor looking to connect with new clients, or simply a boat enthusiast, the Dubai International Boat Show is a not-to-be-missed experience. From 3:00pm to 8:00pm. One-day pass (Access to the event on any one day only): Dh45 All-day pass (Access to all three days): Dh100.

Art Dubai

For art enthusiasts, Art Dubai is a highlight on the cultural calendar, taking place from March 1 to March 3 at Madinat Jumeirah. The 17th edition will feature over 400 artists from 40 countries across various sections such as Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba, and Digital. The event, held in collaboration with artist-led workshops for children, talks, education programs, conferences, and installations, promises a diverse and enriching experience for attendees.

Atif Aslam Live

Music lovers are in for a treat as Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam graces Dubai with his romantic tunes on March 2. The concert, held at the Coca-Cola Arena, will feature soulful renditions of popular tracks like Tajdar-e-Haram from Coke Studio and standout Bollywood hits like Dil Diyan Gallan and Pehli Nazar Mein.

Dubai Racing Carnival

Sports enthusiasts can witness the excitement of horse racing at the Dubai Racing Carnival series on March 2 at the Meydan Racecourse. Top-notch equines and globally-recognised jockeys will compete for a substantial prize fund of $30.5 million, creating a thrilling atmosphere for racing enthusiasts.

Alan Walker Live

For those who prefer electronic beats, English-Norwegian artist Alan Walker will take the stage at Barasti Beach on March 2. Known for his trademark mask and hoodie, Walker is set to deliver a high-energy performance featuring his chart-topping hits like Faded, Better Off Alone, and I Don't Want to Go.

360-degree "Cosmic Gardens" Show

The Theatre of Digital Arts offers an immersive experience with the 360-degree "Cosmic Gardens" show from March 1 to March 3 at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. This captivating journey blends electronic music, visuals, and scents, guiding attendees through underwater realms, lush forests, and starlit spaces.