Top things to do in the UAE from January 23-26

The weekend is here, so is our guide to top activities around the UAE. Here's the list:

Celebrate Lunar New Year in Dubai

Dubai is celebrating the Lunar New Year from January 24 to February 2 with citywide festivities, including cultural entertainment, exclusive retail promotions, and festive dining experiences. Shoppers can enjoy exciting raffles and discounts at major malls, with prizes like luxury cars, watches, and cash. Attractions like Global Village, Motiongate Dubai, and AYA Universe offer themed activities, fireworks, and family-friendly events. Food lovers can savour curated menus at top restaurants like Hakkasan Dubai and Hutong, while music enthusiasts can enjoy “Layali Firdaus” at Expo City Dubai on January 26. Special hotel packages add to the festive offerings. Visit the Lunar New Year website for details.

French breakfast and lunch

RSVP, a Michelin-selected French restaurant on Al Wasl Road, Dubai, now offers weekday breakfast (9am - 1pm) and lunch (1pm - 12am), complementing its renowned dinner service. Guests can enjoy exquisite French dishes like Escargots au beurre persillé, tuna tartar, and chicken piccata in a serene outdoor seating area, perfect for Dubai’s cooler months. Known for its refined dining experience since opening in 2022, RSVP invites diners to indulge in its curated menus throughout the day. Reservations are recommended, with an average cost of Dh120 per person. Contact: 04 2655 007 or WhatsApp 050 6399 477.

Beach party brunch

Koko Bay and Iris have teamed up to launch Dubai’s ultimate beach party brunch, starting January 19 and running every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, followed by an after-brunch from 5pm to 10pm. With packages starting at Dh350, guests can enjoy Iris’ DJs, panoramic Arabian Gulf views, and a vibrant Bali-inspired setting featuring the Turtle Bar and chic decor. The brunch includes a lavish menu with live food stations, shared mains like the Iris Steak, and indulgent desserts. Dress beach-chic and choose from various brunch packages, including non-alcoholic (Dh350), rosé (Dh390), bubbly (Dh550), or premium (Dh690).

Try a new menu

Try out Flamingo Room by tashas' new menu at its Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations. Renowned for its romantic interiors and old-school dining with a modern twist, the restaurant introduces 14 new dishes and 5 desserts, including highlights like the Prawn Ritz, Chateaubriand Au Poivre, and the Black Forest Roulade. Inspired by Africa’s flora and fauna, the menu reflects a blend of authentic flavours and contemporary elegance, offering a casual yet sophisticated dining experience. For reservations, contact the Dubai venue at 04 244 7278 or the Abu Dhabi venue at 02 675 9301.

Throwback to 2012

Roberto’s is launching its Taste of 2012 activation every Sunday, starting January 26, offering a nostalgic experience with a curated à la carte menu of iconic dishes like Beef Carpaccio and Roberto’s Bellini, all at their original 2012 prices. Guests can enjoy a throwback playlist and live DJ set, creating a relaxed and memorable Sunday atmosphere for family and friends.

Live music by Sean Lipsey Enjoy a magical evening of live music every Saturday at the Terrace at Emirates Golf Club, featuring the mesmerising Sean Lipsey and his band from 7.30pm to 11pm. With powerful vocals and captivating performances, the night is complemented by curated dining options, including premium cuts, salads, sides, and free-flowing beverages. Choose from two packages: Dh245 for house beverages or Dh295 for premium drinks and beverages. For a personalised experience, an à la carte menu is also available. Perfect for a night of music, indulgence, and starlit vibes. Party with DJ Bliss Turn your Saturdays into a party at Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club, FIVE LUXE, JBR, on January 25, with DJ Bliss headlining from 12pm to sunset. Known for his high-energy performances and blending melodic house, afrobeats, and hip-hop, DJ Bliss sets the perfect vibe for the weekend. With a history of sharing stages with icons like Drake, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj, this electrifying event promises an unforgettable day of music and dance.