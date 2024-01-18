Top things to do in the UAE from January 19-21

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 5:46 PM

Try the B.I.G Brunch

The award-winning B.I.G Brunch at Garage, W Abu Dhabi takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, offering a vibrant start to the weekend. Featuring 5 Culinary Hubs, 11 Beverage Taps, and a lively party atmosphere, this January brings an array of tempting dishes, including oysters, edamame, cumin beef bao buns, and more. With a price range of Dh320 for the Soft Package, Dh420 for the House Package, and Dh589 for the Sparkling Package, guests can enjoy a delightful combination of delicious food, energetic music, and live entertainment, making B.I.G Brunch the ultimate Saturday destination. For bookings and more information, contact 02 656 0000.

Relax and unwind with yoga sessions

wagamama is hosting a free mindful and relaxing yoga session at its Motor City Dubai branch on January 20 from 10am to 11am. Led by renowned instructor Chandnee Kaurani, participants can re-energise with refreshing beverages and receive a discount voucher for the crystal shop 'Heal Quartz.' The session aims to offer a unique fusion of tranquillity and vitality, extending the wagamama experience beyond culinary delights. To reserve a spot, participants can fill out a form at least one day before the chosen session date.

New coffee spot in Al Seef

Costa Coffee has unveiled a flagship store in Al Seef, Dubai, blending modernity with the city's historical charm. The sandstone structure, featuring wooden vintage touches, pays homage to the UAE's rich history, offering a space where the tradition of sharing coffee is celebrated. The Al Seef store features an AI art installation showcasing the area's history. Costa Coffee introduces limited-edition drinks, including the Iced Spanish Flat White and Hazelnut Vanilla Latte, inviting residents and tourists to enjoy a premium coffee experience in a venue that reflects the city's cultural heritage. The store operates from 8am to 12am daily, offering seating for 41 guests.

Spa day out

This weekend, immerse yourself in a revitalising winter escape at The SPA, Abu Dhabi with the 'Treat Yourself' offer. Indulge in a 60-minute customised massage, tailored to your preferences, and enjoy a complimentary 30-minute full-body scrub for an extra touch of luxury. Alternatively, opt for facial treatments, each crafted to meet your unique skincare needs. Guests also receive an exclusive 40 per cent discount on any Skin Regimen Facial Products, allowing you to maintain your radiance. Available daily from 11am to 10.30pm, this offer at The SPA promises to leave you refreshed and renewed, emanating a radiant winter glow. For reservations, call 02 656 0000.

Bluefin Tuna Cutting Ceremony

OKKU Dubai, situated at Marriott Resort Palm, is hosting a remarkable Bluefin Tuna Cutting Ceremony on January 19. This culinary event showcases the artistry of sushi preparation with skilled chefs demonstrating the precise cutting of a premium Bluefin Tuna. Guests can enjoy a specially curated menu featuring the exquisite flavours of the tuna alongside the a la carte menu. Live entertainment by a talented DJ and percussionist adds to the dynamic atmosphere, creating a unique and unforgettable experience. Prior reservations are required, and interested attendees can call 04 666 1566.

Mixologist masterclasses

The H Bar, Dubai is offering mixologist masterclass for both cocktails and mocktails, providing guests with an opportunity to learn the art of crafting innovative beverages. Led by the expert team of mixologists, the hour-long class includes hands-on experience and indulgence in delectable canapés. The masterclass caters to those interested in perfecting their beverage-making skills. The classes are available daily at H Bar from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Prices vary based on individual, couple, or group bookings, ranging from Dh125 to Dh175.

