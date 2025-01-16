Top things to do in the UAE from January 16-19

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the best offers and activities in the UAE. Here's the list:

Party at the Polo

Experience Saturdays in style at Party at the Polo by IFZA, held at Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai. Enjoy thrilling polo matches in a chic English garden setting with live entertainment, gourmet food stations, and elegant vibes. Dress in your finest fascinators and tailored suits to embrace the glamour of the “sport of kings.” The event runs every Saturday from January 18 to February, 2pm to 5.30pm, with prices starting at Dh450 per person, including food, unlimited house drinks, and sparkling grape. For reservations, WhatsApp 056 329 9005.

New wagamama locaton

Visit wagamama's new branch at City Walk, offering a modern dining experience in a vibrant, open-air neighbourhood near the Coca-Cola Arena. Known for its flavourful menu of ramen, curries, and bowls, the new location features spacious interiors, a lively atmosphere, and an expansive terrace with stunning city views, ideal for both quick bites and leisurely meals. Average spend ranges from Dh80-120 per person.

Focus on holistic wellness

Start the New Year with a focus on holistic wellness at PEAQ, the Middle East's first social wellness club in Al Quoz 3. Offering Lagree classes, sound healing, contrast therapy, and ice baths, PEAQ helps you energise, relax, and rejuvenate. Open daily from 7.30am to 10pm, it’s the ideal destination to turn your fitness and recovery resolutions into a lasting lifestyle.

Relax and rejuvenate

Treat yourself to luxury and relaxation at Pause Spa Château Berger, Paramount Hotel Dubai, with the Slimming and Detox Maderotherapy Massage. This 60-minute rejuvenating treatment, priced at Dh350, combines timeless elegance with revitalizing wellness. Available daily in Business Bay, book your experience at 058 258 3766.

Try a Levantine-inspired restaurant

Head to Oventine, a Levantine-inspired fast-casual dining concept blending tradition and modernity through oven-baked artistry. Focused on flatbreads, wraps, dips, salads, and desserts, OVENTINE offers dishes like Sujouk, Kafta, and Mohammara flatbreads, alongside wraps like Avo Tuna and Chicken Fajita. Designed for today’s fast-paced lifestyles, it features smaller outlets and delivery-focused services while maintaining high-quality, fresh ingredients. Now open at Bay Avenue, Business Bay, it operates daily from 8am to 4am.

Bollywood quiz night Spice up your Thursday nights with Bollywood Quiz Night at Indi 16, starting tonight at 8.30pm. Hosted by RJ Lokesh, this fun-filled evening features four exciting rounds, including Dumb Charades, a written quiz, physical challenges, and Antakshri with a Bollywood twist. Compete for prizes worth Dh1,000 while enjoying Indi 16's delicious menu, refreshing drinks, and shisha. Spaces are limited, so book your spot now at 050 461 7994. Trivia, fun, and food Join The Great British Quiz every Friday at The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, for an evening of trivia, fun, and classic British charm. Test your knowledge of British culture while enjoying a curated menu of traditional dishes. With free entry, extended Happy Hours until 10pm, and a main course with a beverage for Dh129, it's the perfect way to unwind. Quiz registration starts at 7.30pm, and winning teams can look forward to luxurious prizes.