Top things to do in the UAE from February 16-18

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 5:27 PM

Untold Dubai festival

Music enthusiasts in Dubai anticipate the debut edition of the UNTOLD festival at Expo City Dubai from the 15th to the 18th of February. It is one of the world's largest electronic music extravaganzas and the line-up features renowned artists like Armin Van Buuren, Sebastian Ingrosso, Hardwell, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, Ellie Goulding, Psy, Major Lazer, Bebe Rexha, and more. Tickets start at Dh 300 for this EDM extravaganza.

The Mint Leaf of London

The Mint Leaf of London, DIFC, introduces a unique collaboration with Chef Pradeep Khullar and Dubai resident Paramita Chakraborty, offering an exclusive menu blending Bengali flavours with a contemporary twist. The special evening on Friday, 16th February, at 7:30 pm includes dishes like Narkeli Phuchka, Mochar Chop Chaat, Ricotta Koraishutir Corquette, Kosha Mangsho, Roti Taco, and delightful desserts such as Baked Rasgulla and Gandharaj Cheesecake, all for Dh 275. Head to Emirates Financial Towers in DIFC for this culinary experience. Head to Emirates Financial Towers - 15th Floor, South Tower - DIFC – Dubai. For reservations, call: 04 706 0900.

Self-drive Laughter Factory Show

Prepare for a night of laughter with American comedy sensation Steven Briggs at the Self-drive Laughter Factory's show at Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills on 16th February. Joining Briggs are Naomi Cooper and Conor Drum, promising an entertaining evening for Dh 160. Show starts from 8pm on the 16th and 17th of February. Located at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Radisson Hotel, DAMAC Hills. For more information, call: 050 878 6728.

Mini-trampoline jump class

Dubai Digital Park offers an exhilarating mini-trampoline jump class led by Fitness First instructors on February 17, Saturday at 6pm. Open to those above 16, this high-intensity workout promises to elevate fitness levels. Tickets start from Dh30.

Hatshepsut: The Woman Who Would Be King

Experience the immersive show "Hatshepsut: The Woman Who Would Be King" from 15th to 18th February at Al Khayat Art Avenue in Dubai. The show takes you on a journey through Queen Pharaoh Hatshepsut's life with 270º immersive projections. Tickets start from Dh 50.

Pluma Circus

Plima by Cirque Du Liban presents an elevated circus experience at Dubai Festival City, featuring acrobatics, clowns, and daredevil stunts. The show, set in a purpose-built tent, includes avant-garde 3D projection mapping and exceptional audio-visuals. Tickets range from Dh 95 to Dh 375.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 kicks off in Dubai Design District from 15th to 25th February, featuring 16 countries competing for the championship. Watch footballers from nations like Iran, Brazil, Italy, Portugal, and Japan showcase their skills in this thrilling international competition, with tickets starting from Dh20.

