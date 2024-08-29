Top things to do in the UAE from August 30 to September 1

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:51 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 1:52 PM

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the best things to do around the UAE. Here's the list:

Check out an exhibition

Manarat Al Saadiyat, an art gallery in Abu Dhabi is an exhibition 'In Context' showcasing the work of emerging artists from the second edition of the Spectrum Residency Programme. Under the guidance of mentor and curator Nasser Al Maazmi, eight artists explored the meaning of culture and its influence on everyday life. The exhibition invites viewers to reflect on how culture shapes perspectives, offering a diverse range of topics, techniques, and experiences. Running until September 3.

Spa day out

In celebration of World Wellness Weekend, Santai Spa by Mandara at The H Dubai is introducing two new wellness treatments aimed at enhancing physical and mental well-being. Guests can choose between a Therapeutic Massage, which uses deep tissue techniques to relieve tension and improve circulation, and an Asian Head Massage, focusing on pressure points in the scalp, neck, and shoulders to reduce stress and improve mental clarity. The spa, known for its serene Balinese ambiance, is offering a special Buy 1, Get 1 Free promotion on these treatments throughout September, available daily from 10am to 10pm.

Watch comedian Saleh El Nawawy

Egyptian comedian Saleh El Nawawy is set to tickle your funnybones as part of an exclusive stand-up comedy show, ROXY Comedy Nights. The two-hour live performance, delivered in Arabic, will take place on Saturday, August 31 at 7:30pm at Roxy XTREME in Dubai Hills Mall. Saleh El Nawawy, known for his sharp wit and relatable humour, will entertain audiences in Roxy's luxurious setting. Attendees can also enjoy special surprises under their seats, such as movie tickets and passes to top Dubai attractions. Tickets start at AED 149, available on Roxy Cinemas website.

Family staycation

Rixos Premium Dubai, a luxurious 35-story hotel in Jumeirah Beach Residence, offers a complete luxury experience with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. Guests can enjoy world-class dining at nine award-winning restaurants, including Turkish cuisine at Turquoise and popular brands like STK and Black Tap. The hotel caters to families with the Rixy Kids Club and provides fitness options through a state-of-the-art gym and a unique Jungle Gym on the beach. Entertainment includes live music, DJs, and a variety of activities from Sky and Sea Adventures, such as jet skiing, parasailing, and scuba diving. For relaxation, the Naturelife Spa offers signature treatments, including a traditional Turkish Hammam.

Adventure for little ones