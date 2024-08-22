Top things to do in the UAE from August 23-25

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:41 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 4:43 PM

The weekend is here and so is our guide to the top things you can do to relax and unwind around the country. Here's the list:

Back-to-school carnival party

Jumeirah Golf Estates is hosting a free Back to School Carnival Party at the Championship Village on Saturday, August 24, from 5pm onwards. The event promises a fun-filled evening for the whole family with activities like sand art, mask colouring, slime making, face painting, mini games, wall climbing, and inflatable bouncers. Entertainment includes jugglers, stilt walkers, mascots, and a captivating magic show. Guests can enjoy classic carnival treats like popcorn and cotton candy, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Jumeirah Golf Estates. Entry is free for everyone.

Your chance to test-drive a Tesla

The Tesla Cybertruck, known for its bold design and stainless steel exoskeleton, will be showcased at Rixos Premium Dubai from August 24 to September 3. Guests at these locations can admire the innovative vehicle up close, with Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi offering test drives of Tesla models, including the Model X, Model Y, and Model 3. Attendees also have a chance to win a two-night stay at a Rixos property and a three-day loan of a Tesla Model Y by scanning a QR code at the event.

Indulge in a summer menu

Bungalo34 at Pearl Jumeirah Nikki beach offers a luxurious summer dining escape with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, even as the outdoor terrace takes a break. The chic indoor setting, complete with air conditioning and floor-to-ceiling windows, provides a perfect ambiance for long summer meals. The seasonal menu features refreshing dishes like the signature Bungalo34 Salad, Prawn Ritz, Seabass Crudo, and Vongole pasta. The beverage menu includes summer a refreshing mocktail, Sgroppino all’Arancia Rossa. Bungalo34 invites guests to indulge in a glamorous summer dining experience with cool interiors and beach views.

Harry Potter-themed event

Ribambelle on Bluewaters Island is celebrating the Back-to-School season with a magical Harry Potter-themed event from August 23 to 25. Families can enjoy enchanting adventures, creative workshops, and limited-edition pastries by Chef Louis Federico Oliveira. Kids can participate in Harry Potter quests and create "Magic Rulers" during special Master Classes. Ribambelle is also unveiling a Back-to-School pastry collection featuring gingerbread cookies, bento cakes, macarons, and more. Workshops are free but require a table booking with a minimum spend, and playground fees apply. Pastries are available for online orders or in-store pickup.

Poolside brunch

Deck Too’s poolside Brunch Club offers a relaxing Saturday experience with a delicious menu of brunch favourites and refreshing drinks, accompanied by live DJ music. Guests can also enjoy complimentary pool access with views of the Burj Khalifa before or during the brunch. The event runs every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, with pool access starting at 10am. Prices range from Dh295 to Dh695, depending on the beverage package selected.