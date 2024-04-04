Top things to do in the UAE from April 5-7

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 4:51 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 4:52 PM

Classics at Roxy Cinema

Transport yourself back in time with a dose of nostalgia as Roxy Cinema presents a special screening series featuring timeless classics from Sony Pictures' illustrious 100-year library. Enjoy iconic films like Karate Kid, Ghostbusters, Jumanji, My Best Friend’s Wedding, As Good As It Gets, Baby Driver, and Men In Black on the big screen once again. These beloved movies, paired with plenty of snacks, will be showcased at Roxy Cinemas branches located in Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach JBR, Al Khawaneej, and Boxpark. Don't miss out on this nostalgic cinematic experience scheduled until April 10 across all Roxy Cinemas locations.

Polo Masters Cup

The upcoming Polo Masters Cup of 2024, a championship with a six to eight-goal handicap, is set to unfold this week. Witness top polo teams from across the globe compete fiercely for the prestigious trophy, amidst enthusiastic cheers from fans. The event promises a range of seating choices, from casual lawn picnics to elegant fine dining experiences. So, don your most stylish hats and make your way to the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club for an unforgettable sporting extravaganza between April 1 to 6.

Mina Cup 2024

Embrace the thrill of sports this weekend by rooting for talented young footballers at the Mina Cup 2024. Watch as local teams like Barca Dubai, La Liga, and Dubai City face off against international academies such as Newcastle FC and Norwich FC from the UK, as well as Atlas FC from Mexico. This week-long tournament will feature matches between various teams across diverse categories, ensuring an action-packed event that you won't want to miss. Head to JA Sports Centre from April 3 to April 8.

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Add some excitement to the weekend by visiting Wild Wadi Waterpark, where a plethora of thrilling rides and activities await. Secure your spot before April 15, and enjoy a generous 30 per cent discount on the day pass. Experience the adrenaline rush as you zoom down the Jumeirah Sceirah, reaching speeds of up to 80kmph. Alternatively, showcase your surfing prowess on the Wipeout and Riptide FlowRider. Whichever adventure you choose, a fantastic day filled with fun and excitement awaits you at the water park.

Dog lovers' meet

For those seeking a social gathering of dog lovers, this event is tailor-made for you. Join the dog-friendly gathering at Fuze Café's Dubai Marina location on Saturday, April 6, and at Fuze Café in Al Habtoor City on Sunday, April 7, for a delightful time. Meet and connect with fellow dog enthusiasts while enjoying a paw-some atmosphere. Additionally, attendees can avail a 20 per cent discount on Royal Canine goodie bags. This event is free to attend and will run from 9am to 1pm on both days at the Dubai Marina and Al Habtoor City locations.

WonderScape exhibition

OliOli proudly introduces WonderScape, a new immersive exhibition blending art and interactivity. Dive into a world where lights dance, colours sing, and every movement sparks joy. Featuring installations by renowned artists, such as KALEIDOSKOP by Karina Smigla-Bobinski and Quantum Jungle by Robin Baumgarten, this gallery offers hands-on exploration and playful visualisation of concepts like Quantum Physics. Glide down the giant slide into the vibrant Luminous Lagoon for an unforgettable experience. Join us on this creative journey at OliOli with WonderScape, included with all Standard Plus tickets starting from Dh169 for one Child and Adult together.

SEVA meditation and sound healing

Join SEVA Experience in celebrating Eid ul-Fitr with their transformative unlimited pass from April 6 to April 14. Enjoy unlimited access to yoga and sound healing meditation classes, along with exclusive discounts at SEVA cafe and retail store. Indulge in nourishing plant-based cuisine and wellness products, all designed to support your well-being journey. Priced at Dh888, this offer provides unmatched value for a holistic retreat experience.

Fireworks at Festival City

If you're around Dubai Festival City Mall this weekend, don't miss your last chance to catch the spectacular fireworks display. Taking place from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 at 10pm. Dubai Festival City Mall is renowned for its impressive fireworks shows, making it a must-see attraction during celebrations in the city. Entry is free, so make sure to mark your calendars and enjoy the dazzling spectacle.

ALSO READ: